TREMBLAY, Michael February 10, 1966 - 0ctober 3, 2018 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that I announce the sudden passing of my son, Michael. He has joined his Dad (Serge Tremblay 1945-2013) and I hope there is a heavenly lake for them to go trout fishing again! Michael was a kind, loving and caring person, lending a hand whenever needed. He loved to read. Coming out of the school bus one day, book open in hand, he ran right into a lamppost! He truly loved the outdoors, the ocean, camping and hiking. Always exploring 'another trail' the backpack was always ready. Michael had started caving on Vancouver Island in his younger years and it became a passion on and off the Island. Michael is survived by his Mom, Rosemarie Tremblay, his younger brother, Kaven Tremblay and nieces Sarah and Emily. He loved them dearly. He is also survived by his uncle Manfred Grahl and his aunt Gudrun Ottens (godmother) both in Germany. He is also missed by his large paternal extended family in Quebec. His Mom will greatly miss planned or impromptu picnic dinners at the beach and chats over coffee. Michael was a registered organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to other people. If you wish to honour Michael's memory, please consider registering for organ donation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 1:30pm in Saxe Point Park in Esquimalt on Fraser Street. Dress code - very casual! Please bring any mementos/stories of Michael to share. And if you have a guitar, please bring it! Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

