TYLER, Michael Michael, an active supporter of the local arts community, died on December 20, 2019. He was 92 years old. Born the 10th day of February 1927 in London England, Michael attended Oundle School until he was 18. Whilst he was based in London as a young man he became very active in amateur Dramatics, starting his lifelong interest in the arts. From 1945-1948 Michael served in the British Army as a Royal Signals Officer, in England, India and Singapore. He then joined Tyler Brothers, a firm started by his father and two uncles in 1920, which acted as agents for UK Textile manufacturers to sell their products to wholesalers and retailers. In 1951 Michael moved to Hong Kong as the firm's Far Eastern representative from where he traveled in each year to Ceylon, Singapore, Malaya and Japan on business. Michael met Anne Schmitt and they were married in January 1968, later moving to Victoria in 1981. Anne predeceased Michael on June 8, 2012. Michael and Anne devoted their talents, energy and resources in the Arts Community to great benefit. Michael was involved with the Langham Court Theatre and served as a director of the Victoria Foundation where he also chaired the Arts and Heritage Committee for a number of years, during which time his insight from an artistic and business point of view was put to great use in reviewing and approving many grant requests. Michael and Anne have left a permanent legacy through the Victoria Foundation to benefit the Arts Community for many years to come. Michael is survived by his brother Alan Tyler, his niece Mary Tyler, his nephews David Tyler, Jonathan Tyler and Simon Tyler and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr., Victoria, BC on January 3, 2020 at 3.00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests that charitable contributions be made in memory of Michael to the arts organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







