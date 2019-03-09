Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Devries. View Sign

DEVRIES, Michael W. February 20, 1963 - March 3, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected death of our son Michael, who passed away peacefully of natural causes. He is survived by his loving family, and will be greatly missed by his parents, Vincent and Corine, his sister Denise (Brad), their children Alexa (Cody), Sam (Tannyce) and Jack (Courtney), his brother Robert (Voula) and their son Gabriel, as well as our large extended family and many dear friends. Michael had an infectious laugh and the best sense of humour, as well as a kindness that was truly unrivalled, finding time and compassion for everyone. The world is a lesser place without the qualities that Michael shared with us everyday. There will be a celebration of his life at the Royal Colwood Golf Course on Sunday, March 17th, from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favourite charities, as Michael would have wanted; Victoria SPCA and Mustard Seed were two of his favourites. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

