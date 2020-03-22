Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Martindale. View Sign Obituary

Michael Wharton Martindale, age 65, of Phoenix, Arizona and Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada died unexpectedly on Friday, March 13th, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Victoria on November 29, 1954 to Pat and Murray Martindale. Within ten months of his birth his father died. Two years later Pat married Dr. Bob Young who adopted Michael. Michael’s deep lifelong love affair with the sea was cultivated playing on the beach and in the water at Cadboro Bay and launched at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club learning to sail and work during his teenage years. He left home to crew on a small commercial fishing boat off the west coast of Vancouver which was his true “college”, refining his skills of discipline, cooperation and care for others.



Michael graduated from Mt. Douglas High School and Camosun College, Victoria, B.C.,



and was drawn to real estate development in Arizona where he worked with Pulte Homes and Design Masters before co-founding Commerce Realty Advisors in 1991.



Michael’s passions were extensive beyond his many real estate development achievements. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Sam) Pearson of Phoenix in 1983 and built a life surrounded by dear friends. Whether captaining his boat in the Gulf Islands, expertly leading fishing trips and whale watching adventures or convening the “Posse” at his “Bike Barn” for mountain biking, Michael made time for it all. He assumed the penultimate uncle role to mentor the children of family and friends. He was a Guardian Warrior for the non-profit Rancho Feliz in Agua Prietà, Mexico. Always, Michael selflessly ensured that people around him were safe, comfortable and happy.



He was never shy about savoring the finer treasures in life and generously shared them with everyone. Michael would give you the shirt off his back. Literally. The shirt would likely be a Tom Ford or the latest from Patagonia. But you had better take care of it!



Left to mourn their loss, his wife, Sandra (Sam), his mother, Pat Young, Victoria BC, sisters Debra (Peter) McNeil, Fredericton, NB, Teri Young, Cowichan Bay, BC, brother Bruce (Kimberley) Young, Powell River, BC, and his Canadian nieces and nephews: Jessica, Billy, Nicholas and Maggie along with his Australian nephew Jordan (Kari) plus many others in the extended family: The Emerys, the Harveys, the Yardleys, the Seefrieds (Sandy’s brothers, spouses and family) and Trisha Morrison. Michael will also be mourned by his friends who felt like family.



Michael was never happier than when he was on the ocean. Please consider honoring him with donations to Center for Whale Research,



or Pacific Salmon Foundation,



Michael’s life will be celebrated when the Coronavirus permits people to gather once again. Details to follow.

