Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

MARKIN, Micheal "Mike" Micheal "Mike" Markin passed peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a short illness. He will be missed most by Denise, his wife of 43 years. Predeceased by his father William, Mike leaves behind his mother Mamie, brothers Doug (Cathy), Brian (Kelly) and sister Alison Weibe. He will also be missed by many relatives and friends. Mike was born under a lucky star in September 1954 in Penticton, BC. Most of his childhood was spent in Adams Lake and though he left the area in his teens it always held a special place in his heart. Mike proudly served his country in the Navy for 36 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer First Class in 2009. He loved his time at sea visiting countless countries and serving on 12 ships. Set ashore, Mike enjoyed touring the country with Denise in their motor home crossing Canada multiple times. They also sailed the West Coast for many years in the "Mark Inn". Mike loved playing on the O'L Salts softball team for many years and practicing Wing Chun Kung Fu. Mike could often be found playing crib with his "little buddy" Raymond. Although Mike was sometimes gruff, those who were lucky enough to know him well knew the truth. He was the first guy to show up if you needed help. He went out of his way to help his friends and family, both in the Navy and out. He loved his family fiercely and his wife most. Mike will be missed for his blue eyes, great smile and wicked sense of humour. Fair winds and following seas and long my your big jib draw! A Celebration of Micheal's Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Chief and Petty Officers Mess from 1:00 pm - 3:00pm, 1575 Lyall Street, Victoria, BC.







