RUTTAN-JONES, Midge (nee Taylor) It is with great sadness that the family of Midge Ruttan-Jones announce her passing after her battle with cancer on April 22, 2019, surrounded by family at her side. Born in Victoria on October 13 1938. Predeceased by her parents George and Bernice (nee Ferguson) Taylor. Midge married Al Ruttan in 1957 and bought a one room shack in Sooke on Otter Point Road. As the family grew, so did the shack. She was predeceased by her husband Al Ruttan, son Danny Ruttan, grandson Clayton Ruttan and brothers Bruce and Roy Taylor. Survived by her brother Ian Taylor. She will be forever remembered by her children Lee-Ann (Kelvin), Scott, Randy, Vincent and Julie-Ann. Grandchildren Stephanie, Dennis, Brian, Hailee, Alexis, Suzzanne and Sylvia, and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her doctor, Tracy Forsberg for always being there when she needed you, Sooke Hospice and Ayre Manor. A celebration of life will be held in Sooke at the Legion on June 8 at 1pm.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

