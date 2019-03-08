Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miguel MONIZ. View Sign

MONIZ, Miguel Sousa Miguel passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on March 3, 2019 after a brief battle with Cancer. He was born in Arrifes, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on February 23, 1938 and emigrated to Canada on February 17, 1965. He was predeceased by his parents, Miguel Sr. and Isabel. Miguel is survived lovingly by his spouse, Eduarda Moniz; his children: Davide Moniz (grandchildren: Christina, Mellisa and Allisha), Isaac Moniz (grandchildren: Dominic and Kyle), Lidia Soares (grandchildren: Mia and Ava), Miguel Moniz Jr. and great-grandchild Keziah. He is also fondly survived by his brothers, Noe Massa and Manuel (Manny) Pereira and many nieces and nephews. Miguel was a funny and outgoing person who loved good food along with storytelling and family impersonations. His home was the gathering place for many family events and joyous occasions. Miguel worked as a cement finisher, contractor and in excavation. Miguel enjoyed his time on Pender Island with many close friends. His strength and goodness will be with us forever. God called you home to be with Him but your memories will be with us forever. Until We Meet Again. "Absent from the Body. Present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5-8. Visitation will be held in the Redwood Chapel at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, BC on Monday, March 11 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Service will take place at the Oaklands Bible Chapel, 2736 Fernwood Road in Victoria, BC on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00am followed by entombment at Royal Oak Mausoleum. Following the entombment, a reception will be held at the Oaklands Bible Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at







