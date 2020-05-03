Mike S. J. Hawkins
HAWKINS, Fr. Mike S. J. Jesuit 1936 - 2020 Mike Hawkins of the Society of Jesus died very peacefully on April 30, 2020 at home in René Goupil House in Pickering, ON. Born in Valois, QC he was the son of Raymond John Hawkins and Leah Evelyn Gray. He was 83 years old and in his 63rd year as a Jesuit. From the beginning Mike had always felt called to the Foreign Missions to share his talents and faith with others. In 1963 he volunteered for India, and there he did studies in Philosophy, Theology and the Hindi language. He was ordained a priest in 1969. For almost 45 years he devoted himself to teaching, administration and pastoral work in India. In 2006 he returned to Canada to do spiritual direction in Pickering, Ontario. The 4 Bishops of Darjeeling wrote: "Fr Mike Hawkins served the people of Darjeeling as a great Jesuit Missionary. We remain ever-grateful to him." Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154) or to Canadian Jesuits International at cdacji@jesuits.org. Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
