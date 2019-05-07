Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

SULLIVAN, Mike It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Sullivan from esophageal cancer on April 29th, 2019 surrounded by his family at Victoria Hospice. He fought his illness with dignity and grace, but no treatment could slow down the cancer's rapid progression. Mike's will to live and desire to spend time with friends and family were unwavering. Michael John Sullivan was born in Victoria, BC on September 22, 1954 to Gerald John Sullivan and Winifred Ilace Roskelley. He was predeceased by his brother Matthew, and will be profoundly missed by his loving son, Adam (Erin), and grandchildren James and Olivia. Mike will also be missed by his brother, Steve (Deb) and their son Chris (Iva) and family, sister Maureen (Harry), former wife Tina and family, many cousins and other relatives and friends from all walks of life. A service will be held at the chapel at Royal Oak Burial Park on Monday, May 13 at 1:30pm, followed by a reception at the Howard Johnson on Elk Lake Drive. Condolences may be made at





