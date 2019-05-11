WINKEL, Mike October 30, 1953 - May 8, 2019 Born in Montreal, Mike lived most of his life in Victoria. Mourning his sudden passing are his wife, Roseanne (Rose), daughter Monica, son Rob Gunter (Elish), granddaughter Shelby, sisters Kathy, Lorita (Hans), nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by son, Daniel and brother, Glenn. Everyone will miss his wry sense of humour and quick wit. Thank you to the wonderful Nurses and Doctors at VGH 6 C. North for the compassionate care they gave, it meant so much to us. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. No flowers please, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019