It is with great sadness that the family of Mildred ‘Millie’ Hannah announce her passing on February 20, 2020. A brave RAF WWII veteran, and caring wife to Gordon (deceased), mother to Kevin (Cheri), Brian (Pat), Geri, Craig (Leanne) and Brad (Erin). Grandmother of Carolyn (Doug), Jody (Christian) and Pierce; and great-grandmother to Tyson, Austen, Ryan and Jasmine. Millie’s humour, smile and Scottish spirit prevailed throughout her 100 years. Sincere thanks to the wonderful, caring staff and doctors at Glenwarren Lodge. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. A private family service has taken place.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020