Mim passed away quietly, peacefully, in hospice on 25 September at the age of 95. Predeceased by her daughter Andrea, and her husband Pat. Survived by her two sons Paul and Guy. Mim was loved by so many. She was wife and mother, mathematician and codebreaker. Married for 55 years, she was a world traveller and a wonderful cook. Mim was a knitter of sweaters and a solver of crossword puzzles. She was a sailor and a walker and an avid reader. She lived her life with optimism and humour; she was the heart and soul of our family. She will be missed every day.

