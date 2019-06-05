RICHINGS, Mildred E. January 31, 1925 - February 19, 2019 Passed away in Victoria February 19, 2019. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Ken (1994), survived by her children Ron, (Gudrun), Sue, (Peter), Maureen, (Murray), 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mom took pleasure in the simple things of life, enjoying home and family. Her kind and supportive nature was a gift to us all. A small gathering will be held June 22 to celebrate Millie's life.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 5 to June 6, 2019