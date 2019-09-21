Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miles Primrose. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

PRIMROSE, Miles Born January 18, 1937 in Calgary, Alberta, passed away September 18, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Miles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances; daughters, Sally Forseth (Alan Fyfe) and Tia Primrose (Vaughn McColl); granddaughter, Charlie Kocurek; niece, Anne Williams (Matt), sons Miles and Toby; nephew-in-law, Doug Grant and son, Rory. Dad was actively involved in his community through sponsorship of youth sports teams, the Gordon Head Kiwanis, Camosun College Foundation Board, Saanich Police Board, and Sidney Anglers. He was a 1955 Mount Doug grad and continued to meet his classmates for lunch every month. Being an experienced automotive mechanic with good business sense, Dad bought Gordon Head Shell from Mel Dennstedt, and carried on with the gold standard Mel had set for customer service, for the next 30 years. Miles employed many of the local kids, often being their first boss, sometimes twice! Miles and Fran then went on to create Tires Unlimited, with a very loyal and hardworking team, for the next 25 years. Through their membership with Capital City Yacht Club, they had years of boating. Great years were spent at their cabin on Piers Island. He was one of the many active volunteers and donors on the PIA and the PIID. Miles was proud of his granddaughter, Charlie. He believed strongly in education and supported not only her goals, but those of many others. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 11 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, Royal Oak location, 4665 Falaise Drive. Fran has asked for no flowers, please. Condolences may be offered to the family at







