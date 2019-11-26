Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millicent Helen Eggersman. View Sign Obituary

EGGERSMAN, Millicent Helen March 4, 1913 - November 19, 2019 On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, our beloved Granny Egg surprised us all by letting go of the life she had graced with such energy, love and enthusiasm. Helen was pre-deceased by her husband Phil, her daughter Sylvia, her son-in-law Jim, her great-grandson Adam and many wonderful friends. She is survived by her daughter Diane, son-in-law Monty, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Helen was born in MacDowall, Saskatchewan. She lived with her parents in several places in Canada and a short while in New Zealand before settling in Qualicum Beach in 1930. Here, at a church social, she met her future husband, Phil. Together they raised two daughters and in 1945, they built the Qualicum Beach Beauty and Barbershop. In the 1960's, Phil and Helen moved to Victoria. During those years Helen occasionally helped Phil out when he operated the barber shop in the Empress Hotel, continued to perm and set the hair of long time friends and was an inspiration to her grandchildren and their friends. Her granny cookies will long be remembered and can't be duplicated. Helen was widowed in 1978 and in 2003 she returned to Qualicum Beach . Her family is eternally grateful to the wonderful community of Qualicum Beach for the kindness and care that so many have extended to their beloved Granny Egg. The list is without end. Helen was also blessed to share her final year with Ramona and David at Ramona's Home Care. A Celebration of Life will be held in Qualicum Beach at a later date. Donations in Helen's honour can be made to the ALS Society of Canada.





