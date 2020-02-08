CARTER, Milton George
Feb. 10, 1935, Kingston Jamaica
Feb. 02, 2020, Victoria BC
Suddenly after a brief illness, we have lost our beloved Milton. He worked for the city of Victoria for 23 years and was well known in the cricket community.
Survived by loving wife Emily Clayton, siblings Fay, Elvin (Carol), Allan (Sherry), Marcia and Edna. Predeceased by his brother Courtney. No service by request. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.qbmemorials.ca
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 8, 2020