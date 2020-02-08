Milton George Carter (February 10, 1935 - February 02, 2020)
CARTER, Milton George

Feb. 10, 1935, Kingston Jamaica

Feb. 02, 2020, Victoria BC

Suddenly after a brief illness, we have lost our beloved Milton. He worked for the city of Victoria for 23 years and was well known in the cricket community.

Survived by loving wife Emily Clayton, siblings Fay, Elvin (Carol), Allan (Sherry), Marcia and Edna. Predeceased by his brother Courtney. No service by request. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.qbmemorials.ca
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 8, 2020
