LEE, Milton G. H. 1924 - 2019 Milton passed away peacefully in Vancouver, BC on February 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in China on August 30, 1924. Predeceased by his wife, Stella Y.S. Lee in 1992; Milton is survived by children, Lola (Jose) Ching, Lila (predeceased Malcolm) King, Graham (Loretta) Lee, Dick (Tanny) Lee, Lily (Tom) Sun; grandchildren, Stephen, Jeremy, King, Christine, Nathan Lee, Justin Ching, Stacie, Matthew, Jenna, Shannon, Jason Lee and great-granddaughters, Olivia King and Kaitlyn Kim. He will be missed. Donations to Canadian Diabetes Association will be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019