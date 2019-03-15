Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ming Yet Quan. View Sign

QUAN, Ming Yet October 7, 1933 - March 7, 2019 Ming Yet Quan, son of Mon Chee Quan and Line Phone Quan, was born October 7, 1933 in Hoy Ping, Canton, China. He passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Ming married Gum Dang Chow in Canton, China in 1949. Immediately after their marriage, Ming immigrated to Victoria, BC, Canada to lay down the foundation for a new life with his wife and future family. He reunited with his father in Victoria and joined the family business, BC Produce Co. The business prospered and Ming was able to bring his wife to Canada in 1955. The family was blessed with two daughters, Joan and Mary, and two sons, Wing and Ken. A devoted family man, Ming retired from the family business in 1992 so that he could spend more time with his wife, children, grandchildren and eventual great-grandchild. With this newfound freedom, Ming and his wife were able to travel the world visiting new and revisiting favourite places. Ming was also devoted to the community, passionately contributing much of himself to the Lung Kung Association. Friends appreciated his generosity, endless support, exuberance and companionship. He lived honourably and adhered to his principles of kindness, compassion, integrity, and humbleness. Ming was preceded in death by his father, Mon Chee, mother, Line Phone, and sister, Yuet Sheng. He is survived by his wife Gum Dang, four children and their spouses - Joan (Robert), Mary (Philip), Wing (Judy) and Ken (Connie), grandchildren - Jennifer, Amanda (Brian), Cheryl, Justin, Jasmine, Kimberly, Cassandra, Lauren, and Ryan, and great-grandchild - Tiffany, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration in honour of Ming's Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ming Yet Quan to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019

