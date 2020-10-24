TOMLINSON, Miriam Anne Miriam Anne Tomlinson born on April 28, 1942, finished her life journey on September 19, 2020. Miriam was the daughter of Cecil and Ruth Barner, she is survived by her two sons William and John, and her grandson Jaxon. While working as a secretary at the Empress Hotel, she met Ron, her future husband and father of their two sons William and John. Miriam greatly loved her family as well as nature, birds, and gardening. She was a wonderful mother, and a great teacher. She graduated with a Master's Degree in education from the University of Victoria and had a 35-year career as an elementary school teacher. She will be deeply missed and long remembered by those who knew and loved her. Funeral service to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com