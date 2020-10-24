1/1
Miriam Anne Tomlinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMLINSON, Miriam Anne Miriam Anne Tomlinson born on April 28, 1942, finished her life journey on September 19, 2020. Miriam was the daughter of Cecil and Ruth Barner, she is survived by her two sons William and John, and her grandson Jaxon. While working as a secretary at the Empress Hotel, she met Ron, her future husband and father of their two sons William and John. Miriam greatly loved her family as well as nature, birds, and gardening. She was a wonderful mother, and a great teacher. She graduated with a Master's Degree in education from the University of Victoria and had a 35-year career as an elementary school teacher. She will be deeply missed and long remembered by those who knew and loved her. Funeral service to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved