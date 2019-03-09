Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Bings. View Sign

BINGS, Miriam Miriam born April 11, 1930, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on February 13, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Born in Port Alberni, Miriam and her family took a trip to their homeland of Finland just before World War II began and ended up having to stay in the country for seven years before returning to B.C. Miriam's Finnish heritage stayed with her long after, and she spoke often to her relatives from Finland and took trips there when she could. Miriam married Edward "Ted" Bings in 1950 and they had three children while living in Kyuquot before moving to Royal Oak. Miriam was hard working and sweet, and loved spending time in nature, whether it was picnicking, gardening, or walking on the beach. She even hiked the West Coast Trail with her sister-in-law Betty and the Cape Scott Trail with her mother-in-law, Inge Stevens. Eventually Miriam and Ted moved to Galiano Island, and there she become very involved with the community and was a common and much-appreciated presence at many events. She was also a source of joy for her grandchildren, who would spend visits digging up clams on the beach, doing crafts, and exploring alongside their beloved "Granny". Even in her later years, Miriam always remained adventurous and fun. She and Ted would travel often, and spent some of their winters in Yuma, Arizona. Miriam was a light in every life she entered, and strangers often spoke of her incredible sweetness. Even cats and dogs were drawn to her, and the neighbourhood animals often gravitated to her side. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by those lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her brother Esko; children Arthur, Richard, and Karen (Ken); grandchildren Layla (Craig), Trisha (Adam), Dana (Steven), Arthur, Chloe, and Pebbles; and her great-grandchildren Ty, Leo, Sage, Arianna, and Otis. The last years of Miriam's life were incredibly blessed with her friendship with Marj, and the thoughtful care she received from the Beacon Community Services in-home caregivers. Deepest thanks also go to the team at Amica at the Gorge, who treated Miriam with genuine kindness during the past 6 months. A celebration of Miriam and her life will be held on March 27th, from 1:00-4:00. Please call or text Richard at 250-210-7389 for further information.





BINGS, Miriam Miriam born April 11, 1930, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on February 13, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Born in Port Alberni, Miriam and her family took a trip to their homeland of Finland just before World War II began and ended up having to stay in the country for seven years before returning to B.C. Miriam's Finnish heritage stayed with her long after, and she spoke often to her relatives from Finland and took trips there when she could. Miriam married Edward "Ted" Bings in 1950 and they had three children while living in Kyuquot before moving to Royal Oak. Miriam was hard working and sweet, and loved spending time in nature, whether it was picnicking, gardening, or walking on the beach. She even hiked the West Coast Trail with her sister-in-law Betty and the Cape Scott Trail with her mother-in-law, Inge Stevens. Eventually Miriam and Ted moved to Galiano Island, and there she become very involved with the community and was a common and much-appreciated presence at many events. She was also a source of joy for her grandchildren, who would spend visits digging up clams on the beach, doing crafts, and exploring alongside their beloved "Granny". Even in her later years, Miriam always remained adventurous and fun. She and Ted would travel often, and spent some of their winters in Yuma, Arizona. Miriam was a light in every life she entered, and strangers often spoke of her incredible sweetness. Even cats and dogs were drawn to her, and the neighbourhood animals often gravitated to her side. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by those lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her brother Esko; children Arthur, Richard, and Karen (Ken); grandchildren Layla (Craig), Trisha (Adam), Dana (Steven), Arthur, Chloe, and Pebbles; and her great-grandchildren Ty, Leo, Sage, Arianna, and Otis. The last years of Miriam's life were incredibly blessed with her friendship with Marj, and the thoughtful care she received from the Beacon Community Services in-home caregivers. Deepest thanks also go to the team at Amica at the Gorge, who treated Miriam with genuine kindness during the past 6 months. A celebration of Miriam and her life will be held on March 27th, from 1:00-4:00. Please call or text Richard at 250-210-7389 for further information. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close