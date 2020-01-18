Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Hughes. View Sign Obituary

HUGHES, Miriam Miriam Hughes passed away peacefully on 15 January 2020 in Victoria, B.C. The last of her Carter family's generation. She was predeceased by her loving and greatly missed husband Bill Hughes, her parents Harold and Margaret Carter, brothers Harry (Anne), Jack (Laura), and sister Margaret Ruth Eccles (Jack). Survived by son Lockie and granddaughters Jessica (Dan), Amy and son Roderick (Barbara) and granddaughters Diana (Larry) and Victoria (Anton) as well as five great-grandchildren, Owen, Thea, Teagan Rushfeldt, Madison and Colton Millett. Miriam is also survived by two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews across Canada. Miriam was born in Alberni, BC on 13 August 1931 and raised there until leaving to attend Crofton House School in Vancouver, and for a short time UBC. When home from Vancouver she happened to meet a dashing young RCN officer who was visiting Alberni aboard the cruiser HMCS Ontario. Miriam and Bill were married September 22, 1951, and that is when the voyage of adventure began. Embracing the wayfaring naval family life, Miriam set up homes and made many friends wherever they ended up living recurrently in Victoria, BC, Halifax, NS, Kingston and Ottawa, ON, and London, UK, and upon Bill's retirement near Georgetown in the Bahamas. Miriam loved to meet people and learn about their lives. She had friends that she corresponded with right across Canada, and internationally from as far away as Sweden and New Zealand. Miriam also cherished her large naval family. She loved going with Bill to naval parties and ceremonies, she enjoyed chatting with her friends during bridge games, and the banter during sherry parties while the husbands were away at sea. Miriam was immersed in that family all her adult life and until her passing her best friends were still from that life-long connection. Miriam's family would like to thank both the staff of Carlton House and Sunrise of Victoria for making her last few years so enjoyable. They also thank the staff of both the Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals, and her doctors for their assistance and professionalism in assisting Miriam over the last difficult year. A Church Service for Miriam will be held at St. Peter & St. Paul's Naval and Garrison Church in Esquimalt on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am, with a reception to follow at the CFB Esquimalt Wardroom from noon to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to the Naval Associations of Canada's Endowment Fund, or St. Peter & St. Paul's Naval and Garrison church in Esquimalt. Condolences may be offered to the family at







