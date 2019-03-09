DAVIES, Miriam Joan Passed away peacefully at Oak Bay Lodge on March 7, 2019 at the age of 83. She was the beloved daughter of the late George and Esther Davies (nee Martin) and was also predeceased by her brother Ernie. At Miriam's request, there will be no funeral service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019