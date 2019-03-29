Born Miriam Dyer-Bennet in Chilliwack, British Columbia, she lived a rich, full, and long life that circled the globe and ended in Victoria.
Miriam cared deeply about the world and worked hard for peace, participating in the peace vigil at the BC Legislature well into her 90s. She was active in social justice, equality, and environmental issues her entire life.
She loved and will always be loved by her children Edie, Steve, Tom, and Cedric; eight grandchildren; and great grandchild. She was a devoted and beloved friend to more than can be counted. We love her with all our hearts and will carry her in our hearts always.
To honor Miriam, please send donations to organizations working for peace, social justice, the environment, humanitarian causes, and the arts. Please also donate to Beckley Farm Lodge, Victoria, BC where she received loving care the last years of her life.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019