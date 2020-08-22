McDONALD, Mitchell Barrett September 2, 1940 - August 12, 2020 Mitchell has been away for a long time And Mitchell is going home… In the weeks leading to this day, Dad had been asking to go home. The question here is "where was home to him?" With every chapter of his life, Mitchell had a new one. Could it have been in Germany, compliments of our Canadian Airforce? A home and time generously shared with them by Wilfred and Irmgard Obergfoll and their own children Birgit and Jannick, an amazing local family who, for six years, shared the raising of their children and made for so many life long memories. Was it here in Langford, with his wife Terry (1994) and their two sons Robert (Teri and Courtenay) and Steven (Debra and Joseph)? A home where his large extended McDonald/Sawin/Goosney family could gather for Birthdays and Weddings and just- for- the- heck- of -it parties. There was no better place than the delightful Creekside campfire, gardens and warm sunny pool side decks Mitchell built with his sons. Might he have been thinking thoughts of his tidy Kelowna lakefront that he and Lori called home for the few months of the year they could bear to be away from La Penita.? Mexico. Yet another home, where Kite flying was the order of the day and people knew him as "the Kite Man". Mitchell would take kites with him every trip, to be given as gifts to the local children. In the quiet hours, maybe his thoughts of home were in Nova Scotia, with all his sisters (Margaret, Joan, Ann, Brenda, Rose and Vicki) and brothers (William, Richard, Robert David, John, Ronald and Chris), gathered together again? Wherever home may be, we know that he has found it. He will be missed. Rest peacefully Dad There are no services planned currently. Arrangements for a memorial will be made post Covid