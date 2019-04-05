Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moira F. NIXON. View Sign

Our Mother, Moira Florence (nee Alexander) Nixon, died in Victoria on March 23, after a long struggle against the ravages of time. She was 88 years old, a wonderful, gentle woman whose life was defined by the enduring friendships she cultivated from her earliest childhood and that survived to her last breath. She was, to the end, a friend for life.



Moira was born in Stockholm, Saskatchewan in 1930, into a family that first arrived in Upper Canada from Donegal, Ireland in 1823. Raised in Winnipeg, in Grade 11 she met our father, Herb, on a blind date. They spent the next 70 years together, until his death in 2016. While Herb began a career in journalism, Moira pursued a BA at the University of Manitoba, and they married shortly after she graduated and he got job at the Toronto Globe and Mail. A few years later they were back in Winnipeg, he at the CBC and she, the proud mother to her firstborn child, Lesley. Two other children, Bob and Pam, soon followed, along with a larger house, a cottage at Lake of the Woods, boats, sailboats, canoes and innumerable dinner parties with friends and family.



She played piano, organized singalongs, made every recipe in the Best of Bridge cookbook, sewed clothing, crafted hats, wrote long birthday poems for her kids, swam as often as possible, loved and was loved.



A high school math teacher, Moira retired with Herb to Saanich in 1987. She became a president of the Saanich Newcomers social group, headed a contract bridge collective, lawn bowled and sailed about Vancouver Island with their FOAM group - the Flotilla Of Ancient Mariners.



Mom was no sourpuss. She sought the sunlight and endured life's challenges with grace and hope. She travelled. She was curious. She asked questions. Life was generous with her. She loved life, all of it.



Moira is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, Lauren Small, Kaleigh Vukobrat, Robert, Rachel, Sasha and great-grandson, Drayton Nixon.



A celebration of life will be held for Moira from 4-7 pm on Monday, April 15 at Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Road, Victoria.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.

Our Mother, Moira Florence (nee Alexander) Nixon, died in Victoria on March 23, after a long struggle against the ravages of time. She was 88 years old, a wonderful, gentle woman whose life was defined by the enduring friendships she cultivated from her earliest childhood and that survived to her last breath. She was, to the end, a friend for life.Moira was born in Stockholm, Saskatchewan in 1930, into a family that first arrived in Upper Canada from Donegal, Ireland in 1823. Raised in Winnipeg, in Grade 11 she met our father, Herb, on a blind date. They spent the next 70 years together, until his death in 2016. While Herb began a career in journalism, Moira pursued a BA at the University of Manitoba, and they married shortly after she graduated and he got job at the Toronto Globe and Mail. A few years later they were back in Winnipeg, he at the CBC and she, the proud mother to her firstborn child, Lesley. Two other children, Bob and Pam, soon followed, along with a larger house, a cottage at Lake of the Woods, boats, sailboats, canoes and innumerable dinner parties with friends and family.She played piano, organized singalongs, made every recipe in the Best of Bridge cookbook, sewed clothing, crafted hats, wrote long birthday poems for her kids, swam as often as possible, loved and was loved.A high school math teacher, Moira retired with Herb to Saanich in 1987. She became a president of the Saanich Newcomers social group, headed a contract bridge collective, lawn bowled and sailed about Vancouver Island with their FOAM group - the Flotilla Of Ancient Mariners.Mom was no sourpuss. She sought the sunlight and endured life's challenges with grace and hope. She travelled. She was curious. She asked questions. Life was generous with her. She loved life, all of it.Moira is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, Lauren Small, Kaleigh Vukobrat, Robert, Rachel, Sasha and great-grandson, Drayton Nixon.A celebration of life will be held for Moira from 4-7 pm on Monday, April 15 at Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Road, Victoria.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close