On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Molly Crawley passed away peacefully at the age of 97 with her family at her side.



Molly, known to her friends as Bobbie was born June 16, 1921 in Portsmouth, England to Lance and Lucy Twine. She served in the WAAF in WW 2 in Air Sea Rescue from 1941-1945. Molly married Alfred Copley during the war who was KIA in 1941. In 1948 she moved to Canada and married Robert Cecil Crawley in Neepawa, Manitoba.



Molly is survived by her 3 children, Nikki, Doug (Beth) and Christine; 4 grandchildren Ryan, Yvanne, Trevor and Tim and 6 great grandchildren.



Molly had a passion for horses while living in Jasper, Alberta in the 1950's and was involved in various town theatrical events. She was a devout Christian and sang in church choirs for many years. She also loved dogs and showed Rough Collies in dog shows in the 1980's. Other hobbies she enjoyed included bowling, knitting, petit point needle work and poetry. Molly had a good sense of humour and had a strong independent spirit.



A funeral service will be held on April 5 at the Cathedral Parish of St John The Evangelist, 990 Falmouth Rd, Victoria at 11:00 a.m.



The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff at The Lodge at Broadmead for the wonderful care given to Molly while she was there.

Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

