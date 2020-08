HAINES, Molly (Court) Born in 1917, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on August 1, 2020. Predeceased by husband Bill and daughter Gloria, sons-in-law Horst and Gene. Survived by daughter Donna and son Rick (Pat), grandchildren, Denise, Colin, Colleen, Terry and Christopher. Mom lived a long and healthy life. Family would like to Thank the staff at Luther Court for their years of care and kindness to the family. No Funeral by request.