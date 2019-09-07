On Friday, August 23rd, 2019 Mona "Helen" Giesecke, loving wife, mother, and Oma, passed away peacefully at age 82.



Helen was born on December 10th, 1936 in North Battleford, SK. Settling in Victoria, BC in 1963, Helen is preceded by her husband, KarlHeinz Giesecke and her parents Gwen and Ken Burns. She is survived by four children (Denise, Daryl, Margo, and Vanessa); seven grandchildren (Amber, Karla, Brandi, Chelsea, Andrew, Courtney, and Matthew); seven great-grandchildren, her sister Beverly (Gerry) Peppler and her brother Robert (Karen) Burns.



Helen retired from the provincial government in 1996 and remained very active well into her seventies, enjoying time outside gardening, traveling and completing many home improvement projects.



A private family gathering, will follow at a later date, as per her wishes.

