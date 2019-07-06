Mom was a very loving caring independent lady. She enjoyed travelling, listening to opera, playing cards, good conversation and animals. She is survived by her son Craig (Barb) Hachey, their children April and Dean, son Miles Hill, daughter Malanie (Kirk) Tweten, their daughter Jade as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mom was predeceased by her first husband Stanley Hachey, her son Neil Hachey and her sixteen siblings. Mom will be sadly missed and will live forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace mom. As per mom's request there will be no service.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 6, 2019