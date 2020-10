Or Copy this URL to Share

March 9, 1970 -- October 3, 1990



"The sweetest soul that ever looked with human eyes ..



Her wit was more than man, her innocence,



a child." / Tennyson /



In loving memory of Monica



Mom, Dad and Becky



