Monica Marie Chomeczko (nee Windhorst) passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 in Nanaimo, BC following a battle with cancer.



Monica is survived by her partner Gilbert Barrie; the father of her children Richard Chomeczko; her children Martin; Ian and Adrienne; her brother Ronald Windhorst; and her parents Wilhelm and Annemarie Windhorst. She is predeceased by her beloved dogs, Millie and Maggie.



Monica was born on August 4, 1965 in Burnaby, B.C. After growing up in Tahsis, B.C., she studied to become a Lab Technologist at BCIT. This resulted in her becoming an appreciated employee at several hospitals on Vancouver Island. After 27 years of working for VIHA, she developed many personal ties to her co-workers, who became like a second family to her. In 1991, Monica moved to Ladysmith, B.C. She remained living in the area until her passing.



Monica's life was far from boring. She was always open minded and liked to see new things. She enjoyed travelling. Whether it be through a simple road trip along the coast, a visit to an exciting American town, or a relaxing trip to Mexico. Monica took full advantage of any opportunity to enjoy new experiences.



Monica was a deeply loved partner, mother, sister, child and friend. Her kindness and compassion served as a point of comfort for all those around her. We need to remember all of the good times and the overwhelmingly positive effect that she had on us all. She will be dearly missed. The world is a worse place without her.



Monica's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Their hard work helped to make her final days as comfortable as possible.



Flowers and donations are not necessary. We request that you simply keep Monica in your thoughts.

