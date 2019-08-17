Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monique Scott. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, Monique Monique passed away following a short, courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after having lived life to the fullest until the end. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Scott. Mother of Lynn Wray (George) and Sue Potts. Sister of the late Jacqueline Provencher. Grandmother of Stephanie (Cory), Graeme, Jennifer and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Hunter. Monique enjoyed her work at the Canada Council for many years. In retirement she fulfilled a lifelong dream of modelling, worked at Holt Renfrew, then travelled the world working for CESO. She and dad also lived in Victoria for 8 years where they enjoyed exploring the West Coast. She will be missed by her many friends near and far. Her family will receive friends at Holy Spirit Parish, 1489 Shea Rd, (corner of Shea Rd and Abbott Street East) Stittsville, on Friday, August 23rd from 10am until time of the mass at 11am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Ottawa (Ruddy Shenkman) or the Canadian Cancer Society.





