GRIFFITH, Monty 1956 - 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Monty, after a short courageous battle with cancer. Monty had a very fulfilled life in his 62 years. A devoted husband, a caring father, a committed grandfather, the gravity for siblings, nieces and nephews. In all he did, he did it in his own unique, passionate and genuine way. To those close to him he is known as the storyteller, quick to laugh, the last guy standing at the party and when things got serious the shirt from his back was yours. For the lives he touched he will forever be missed. Wherever you are I hope the house lights never have to come up and the band never leaves the stage. Rock on! Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019