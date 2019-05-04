MacNEIL, Morag Margaret November 12, 1948 - April 27, 2019 Morag passed away peacefully in Saanich Peninsula Hospital in the presence of her husband Stephen Hill, brother Keith MacNeil, and niece Penny MacNeil. Morag's passing was a release from an aggressive cancer diagnosed only two months previously. Morag was born in Shanghai, China to Roy and Iris MacNeil. She was proud of her Scottish, Japanese, Dutch, and Swiss-French heritage. She grew up in Vernon, B.C. before moving to Victoria, where she enjoyed working at UVic for 42 years. Everybody at UVic knew Morag. She was active in a number of interests, including sailing, sewing, gardening, playing the bagpipes, and attending dance, opera, and theatre performances. Morag's favourite activity was entertaining friends at her dinner parties, where she fearlessly cooked meals from recipes previously untried, with results that always satisfied. Morag was one of those special people who drew friends and strangers to her with her quiet kindness, wisdom, and strength. She would find humour in any circumstance, and always made those around her feel better about themselves. Morag was taken from us too soon, and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of Morag's life will take place in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Morag to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. To leave condolences, please go to www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019