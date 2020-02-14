FUTCHER, Morey Allan April 3, 1934 - November 9, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Morey. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Lucille and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois and their three children, Patricia (Mark), David (Nikki) and Joyce and his many grandchildren. Special thanks to be given to Dr. David Woodley for your amazing and thoughtful care, the Cancer Society for their special care and to the Victoria Hospice for the care and thoughtfulness in helping the final days be as peaceful as possible. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020