Morgan Wayne GOODRIDGE
June 08, 1994 - June 16, 2020
It is with broken hearts we share the tragic passing of our beautiful son Morgan, age 26. Morgan leaves behind his parents Kathleen & Roy Radu, Wayne Goodridge (and family), sister Lauren and brother Mitchell, Grandparents Gwen & Harold, Jack & Barbara. As well as many Uncles, Aunts, cousins and friends who loved him & will miss him everyday. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dallas Rd, (beach at the end of Cook Street) on July 12, 2020 at 2pm. Please donate to www.momsstoptheharm.com

~ I love you to everywhere and back again, a million times forever ~

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
