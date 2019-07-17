Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mukand L. Pallan. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

Mukand Lal Pallan passed away in his sleep quietly and peacefully early in the morning on July 12, 2019 at home.



Mukand was born on February 15, 1930 in Jandiala, India to father Gurditta Mal Pallan who was one of the earliest immigrants from India to arrive in Victoria in 1906 and mother Takari Devi Pallan. He immigrated to Victoria, Canada at the young age of 17. He quickly established himself as an honest, hardworking, and respectable citizen. He retired from BC Forest Products after 42 years in the logging industry as lumber grader.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Tarsem Lata Pallan, his daughter Naresh (Dalip), son Balraj, daughter Kirn (David), daughter-in-law Amarjit, son-in-law Manjit. He was a loving grandfather to his darlings Kavita (Vivek), Deepak (Saswati), Aneil, Simren, Aman (Libby) and Jeevan. His great-grandchildren Sahil, Niharika, Austin and Karishma are blessed to have had many opportunities to play with him and feel the warmth of his unending love. He unconditionally loved his nieces and nephews, his extended family, peers and friends.



He is predeceased by his son Ravinder Pallan, daughter Suman Virk and granddaughter Reena Virk.



Mukand was kind, gentle, and well liked amongst his colleagues and his community. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help people in all manner of circumstances. He is fondly remembered for his warm words he enthusiastically shared during important functions in people's lives.



Lastly, Mukand Lal's family would like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers.



Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday July 18, 2019 at the First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Dr. Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4 and a further service at the Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave. Victoria, BC V8T 2N1 on the same day.

