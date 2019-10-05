Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel A. Overgaard. View Sign Obituary

Muriel passed peacefully while sleeping, a few weeks into her one-hundredth year. Born Muriel Agnes Heal in Elbow Saskatchewan, she is predeceased by her husbands Keith Johnson and Rasmus (Ole) Overgaard, her daughter Brenda, and her six siblings.



Muriel is survived by her son Robert (Valerie), grandchildren Jamie (Hollie), Jeffrey (Tjammie), Richard (Casey), Teresa Laidlaw (Ian), Michelle Reed, nine great grandchildren, and dear friends Janis and John Bower. She will be missed by many other good friends and neighbours.



Muriel was a veteran of WW2, having served in the Dental Corps. Following Keith's early death, she and her son moved to Victoria in 1947 and later, with Ole, started a new family. She worked as a department manager at Eaton's and as secretary in School District 61. She soon became active in her Union, ultimately becoming the President of the BC Division of CUPE, the first woman to hold this position. She also represented 30, 000 members as National Vice President. Her mission in those years was to improve conditions for working women, including procurement of equal access to benefits. She was honoured with Life Membership in 2012. Muriel was involved in BC politics, running for office twice, representing the NDP. In 1982 she travelled to Greece with a delegation of Canadian women appointed to assist the new government in forming legislation aimed at improving the lives of working women, especially widows. She represented CUPE at the World Labour Council Congress that same year. Along the way, Muriel found the time and energy to join various organizations, including local and international Toastmistress' Councils, the Soroptimist Club, Rebecca Oddfellows, and the BC Senior Games, often holding leadership positions.



In retirement, Muriel vigorously pursued her interests in travel, curling, and lawn bowling. She credited her passion for competitive Bridge with keeping her mentally sharp and engaged to the very end.



Muriel will be remembered as an independent forceful person who would never shy from challenge, let fairness go uncontested, or pass an opportunity to help anyone who needed it. She was immensely proud of the family she leaves, as are they of the legacy she leaves.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26 at 1:00 pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Rd. Victoria. Reception to follow.



Please no flowers. In lieu, consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in keeping with Muriel's life.

Muriel passed peacefully while sleeping, a few weeks into her one-hundredth year. Born Muriel Agnes Heal in Elbow Saskatchewan, she is predeceased by her husbands Keith Johnson and Rasmus (Ole) Overgaard, her daughter Brenda, and her six siblings.Muriel is survived by her son Robert (Valerie), grandchildren Jamie (Hollie), Jeffrey (Tjammie), Richard (Casey), Teresa Laidlaw (Ian), Michelle Reed, nine great grandchildren, and dear friends Janis and John Bower. She will be missed by many other good friends and neighbours.Muriel was a veteran of WW2, having served in the Dental Corps. Following Keith's early death, she and her son moved to Victoria in 1947 and later, with Ole, started a new family. She worked as a department manager at Eaton's and as secretary in School District 61. She soon became active in her Union, ultimately becoming the President of the BC Division of CUPE, the first woman to hold this position. She also represented 30, 000 members as National Vice President. Her mission in those years was to improve conditions for working women, including procurement of equal access to benefits. She was honoured with Life Membership in 2012. Muriel was involved in BC politics, running for office twice, representing the NDP. In 1982 she travelled to Greece with a delegation of Canadian women appointed to assist the new government in forming legislation aimed at improving the lives of working women, especially widows. She represented CUPE at the World Labour Council Congress that same year. Along the way, Muriel found the time and energy to join various organizations, including local and international Toastmistress' Councils, the Soroptimist Club, Rebecca Oddfellows, and the BC Senior Games, often holding leadership positions.In retirement, Muriel vigorously pursued her interests in travel, curling, and lawn bowling. She credited her passion for competitive Bridge with keeping her mentally sharp and engaged to the very end.Muriel will be remembered as an independent forceful person who would never shy from challenge, let fairness go uncontested, or pass an opportunity to help anyone who needed it. She was immensely proud of the family she leaves, as are they of the legacy she leaves.A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26 at 1:00 pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Rd. Victoria. Reception to follow.Please no flowers. In lieu, consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in keeping with Muriel's life. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close