With great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of Muriel Anne Farmer. After a short battle with cancer, Muriel passed peacefully away at VGH on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Ramon, cherished mother of Fred, Stephen, Ramon (Jayne), Anne (Steve) and Dan (Brenda), grandmother extraordinaire of Brian, Aaron, Clayton, Amanda, Elizabeth, Natasha, Jocelyn and Kelsey, proud great-grandmother of Theodore.



Muriel lived a full life devoted to her family. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan she moved to Victoria at a young age with her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Biddle, and her sister Joyce. She raised 5 children and was instrumental in the raising of her grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling with her husband of 65 years, camping, walks with her dogs, and family get togethers.



She will be profoundly missed and leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family.



Celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 19th from 1pm to 3pm at the Moon Distillery Lounge at 350 Bay St.

