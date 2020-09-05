An award-winning quilter, Muriel Catherine Pearson (nee MacLeod) knew that strong stitches hold fabric pieces together to form a blanket that warms and comforts. Every family member, friends, new mothers (through the baby quilt program), and relatives received quilts and other items. In this way Muriel stitched together her family and community, each quilted creation a symbol of her love and values that will endure for decades.



Muriel passed away August 28, 2020, two days short of her 94th birthday. Her journey began in Victoria West, Prince Edward Island, in a farming community that grounded her in the importance of hard work, which she never shirked, to build a solid life. Days before WWII ended, she met a handsome fellow in RCAF uniform from Victoria, B.C., at a dance in Summerside; their romance continued for more than 71 years.



Eric's career took them to several places across Canada, until he retired in 1969, when they moved to Victoria. Muriel's 22-year career with Simpson-Sears started in Winnipeg and continued with the move to the west coast. Upon their arrival in this city, Muriel and Eric joined the congregation at St. Aidan's United Church and were active members on many committees, in the thrift shop and with fundraising activities.



Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband Eric in December 2017, and her cherished eldest daughter Vicky (Coates) just six weeks later. Family meant everything to Muriel. She is deeply mourned by daughters, Ruth McLaughlin (Mark), Barbara McEvoy (Phil) and Nancy Pearson, and six grandchildren, their spouses, three step-grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



The family extends much gratitude to the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Muriel. The family is also very appreciative that, despite COVID restrictions, one daughter was permitted to be with Muriel each day during her time in hospital, and that Muriel was held by her daughters during her last hours.



We regret that a celebration of Muriel's life cannot be held at this time. We ask friends and family to remember her in their own ways until we can come together for a full acknowledgement of this wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store