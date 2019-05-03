Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel "Sweetie" Clarke. View Sign Obituary

CLARKE, Muriel "Sweetie" The family of Muriel "Sweetie" Clarke sadly announces her passing in Victoria on March 24th, 2019 at the age of 98. Mum was predeceased by Wilfred, her loving husband of 63 years, son Jim and infant son Philip (1946) as well as her two brothers, sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She is survived by sons Curt, Gary and Brad, daughters-in-law Carol, Jill, Wendy and Suzanne plus nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mum was born and raised in Winnipeg. She married Wilfred in 1943 and moved to Victoria when Wilf was discharged from the Navy in 1946. Together they established "Wilf Clarke Automotive Service" at Glen Lake. Muriel actively supported her four sons in all their sports endeavours, taxiing them around Victoria and attending all their games. Mum also participated in both the Gorge Booster Club and Hampton Little League. In the late 60's Nan taught herself cake decorating and as a perfectionist prepared a multitude of elaborate wedding and special occasion cakes for family and friends. Mum took great pleasure in playing the organ for the Juan de Fuca Silver Threads band and enjoyed playing cards with her bridge club. Mum was Nan to her immediate family and Sweetie to all her Winnipeg friends and adult relatives. She was a kind and gentle lady that loved everyone and had an especially soft place in her heart for children and babies. She was always concerned for everyone's well being. Mum will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow.





CLARKE, Muriel "Sweetie" The family of Muriel "Sweetie" Clarke sadly announces her passing in Victoria on March 24th, 2019 at the age of 98. Mum was predeceased by Wilfred, her loving husband of 63 years, son Jim and infant son Philip (1946) as well as her two brothers, sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She is survived by sons Curt, Gary and Brad, daughters-in-law Carol, Jill, Wendy and Suzanne plus nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mum was born and raised in Winnipeg. She married Wilfred in 1943 and moved to Victoria when Wilf was discharged from the Navy in 1946. Together they established "Wilf Clarke Automotive Service" at Glen Lake. Muriel actively supported her four sons in all their sports endeavours, taxiing them around Victoria and attending all their games. Mum also participated in both the Gorge Booster Club and Hampton Little League. In the late 60's Nan taught herself cake decorating and as a perfectionist prepared a multitude of elaborate wedding and special occasion cakes for family and friends. Mum took great pleasure in playing the organ for the Juan de Fuca Silver Threads band and enjoyed playing cards with her bridge club. Mum was Nan to her immediate family and Sweetie to all her Winnipeg friends and adult relatives. She was a kind and gentle lady that loved everyone and had an especially soft place in her heart for children and babies. She was always concerned for everyone's well being. Mum will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 3 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close