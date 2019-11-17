Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Crummey. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Andrews-by-the-Sea Anglican Church Sidney , BC View Map Obituary

CRUMMEY, Muriel (nee King) November 19, 1928 - October 11, 2019 Muriel Hilda Violet King was born on a frosty November morning on her mother's birthday at Winnipeg General Hospital. She was a delight to her parents, Tom and Hilda, and to her bother Bobbie and sister Margery. The family lived in the Elmwood neighborhood, close to Tom's sisters Margery and Dorothy, and to his mother, all of who had immigrated from Yorkshire several years earlier. Muriel grew up playing with her friends Olive Henderson and Phyllis Moxom, who remained friends for life, despite Olive eventually living in Chicago and Phyllis in Regina. She also spent many childhood hours with her cousin Marnie, who was close to her age. Muriel was a good student, who loved her history and Latin studies at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate. She graduated in Gr.11, moved on to secretarial school, and eventually graduating and becoming a stenographer at the main branch of the Toronto-Dominion Bank in Winnipeg. There she met Donald Crummey, and the two were married in 1951. Donald's job with the bank took them across the prairies - first to Wolsley, Sask., where Robert was born, and then to Brandon, Man., where Cathy came along. A move to Regina was followed by three years in Thomson, Manitoba, where Don was appointed manager of the new TD Branch in the small Canadian Shield town that had sprouted up around a nickel mine. Muriel by that time was spending her days looking after the children and the household. Along the way and through all the moves - Regina, Selkirk (where Jacqueline was born), Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge -- Muriel and Don became involved in every community though service clubs - Rotary, Masons, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, Lions - and through their participation in Anglican congregations throughout the Prairies. However, the cold finally got to them and after a final posting in Lethbridge, Don retired from the bank and they headed west, settling first on the side of Mt. Newton and later in Sidney where they lived for 30 years. Muriel and Don thrived in Sidney, becoming active in the Sidney Lawn Bowling Club, 5-pin bowling, the Shriners and Daughters of the Nile, and in the Anglican Church. Muriel was an avid bridge player. She also organized a local cancer dressings group. Muriel was active in the Anglican Church Women and the Alter Guild. She was particularly interested in the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign by the Stephen Lewis Foundation that supports Grandmothers in African countries caring for children who have lost their parents to AIDS. Many times she participated in fund-raising efforts for the Grandmothers, and often purchased jewelry and other items made by the African Grandmothers. Muriel was loving grandmother to her own three grandsons: Owen, Zachary and Joshua. She looked forward to spending special holidays with them and seeing their recitals and accomplishments as they grew. She was delighted with Owen's engagement to Katie Alexandre and would have liked to be there for their wedding in September, 2020. Muriel was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Donald; by her parents Tom and Hilda, by her brother Bobbie, her sister Margery and her son Robert. Also predeceasing Muriel was her cousin Donna Godwin. She leaves behind her daughters Catherine Quanstrom (Gary) and Jacqueline Crummey (Rob Severyn) and her three grandsons: Owen Quanstrom, Zachary Crummey-Severyn and Joshua Crummey-Severyn. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on November 23, 2019 at St. Andrews-by-the-Sea Anglican Church in Sidney, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted to the Grandmothers Campaign, c/o Stephen Lewis Foundation, 260 Spadina Ave, Suite 100, Toronto, ON M5T 2E4, 416-533-9292· 1-888-203-9990





