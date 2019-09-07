BOYLE, Muriel Edna March 26, 1922 - July 29, 2019 Muriel Edna Boyle died peacefully in her bed at Selkirk Seniors Village following a brief decline on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was 97 years old and strong in spirit. Muriel is lovingly remembered by her daughters Barb (Allan), Pat (Doug), grandsons Dylan (Amy), Shane (Shannon), Cody (Lynda), 8 great-grandsons as well as numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Muriel was the last of her siblings and is survived by one sister-in-law, Marion Boyle. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 PM at the chapel at Mountain View Cemetery at 41st and Fraser in Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel's name to Knowledge Network or a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019