Our beautiful mother passed away on Valentine's Day, the perfect day to be reunited with her husband Don and their daughter Nancy.



Those of us who survive her are: her daughter



Sue Barrett (Al), their daughters Christine Chiang (Gary) and Judy Sheppard (Todd); her son Barry Ingram (Lynn) and their children Adam (Deana) and Katie Whitt; and Nany's son Matt Haines.



She was very active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and will be remembered warmly by her sorority sisters.



Her interests and talents included needlepoint and watercolor painting. She loved to create heirlooms. Over the years she enjoyed membership and participation in the Canadiana Costume Society and a local gourmet dinner club.



Two highlights in her life were: (1) Meeting Queen Elizabeth II at the 1994 Commonwealth Games and (2) On August 28, 1975 achieving a lifetime goal of flying an airplane solo.







In Loving Memory, Nana

