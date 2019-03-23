WATKINS, Muriel Verna On March 12, 2019 our beautiful Mum passed. Predeceased by husband Bob January 18, 2018. She leaves behind daughter Paige (Oscar), son Scott (Tracey), sister Linda (Butch), granddaughters Jessica & Isabelle, Kait, Kendra, Justine & Kalyn, great-grandchildren Audrey, Robbie & Jakob; several beloved nieces and nephews. Mum was a talented artist, seamstress, quilter and gardener. A voracious reader right until the end. She had a wicked sense of humor. We will miss her tremendously. Special thanks to her nurses and staff on 2nd floor East Luther Court where Mum spent her last years. No flowers or service upon request. A small gathering will happen in the Spring to scatter Bob and Muriel's ashes.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019