McDERMID, Murray David May 19, 1947 - May 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that Murray passed away in his Vancouver home with his family at his side on May 31, 2020. Murray was born in Victoria to Mac and Mollie McDermid and grew up in Oak Bay along with his sister Gail. After high school he initially worked at the Fairfield Safeway and subsequently moved to Vancouver, married Joan and began his own business. He treasured family and friends and loved music, art and the outdoors. Murray will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be arranged when the covid crisis permits. Memorials or donations may be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Please share your memories and pictures on his tribute page: https://www.forevermissed.com/murraymcdermid/about
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.