SULLIVAN, Myrna Gail It is with deepest sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Myrna Gail Sullivan. She passed away with her husband and family by her side on August 10, 2020 at the age of 84. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years Rodney: brothers: Darryl (Chris), Keith (Karen), Dale (Cora). Children: Drena (Mike), Rick (Debbie), Barry (Christina), Noreen (Troy). Grandchildren: Chrissy, Beau, Brandon, Brad, Nerissa, Tory, Kyla, Quiona. Great-grandchildren: Ember, Blake, Gage, Vivian, Charlotte. Predeceased by her sister Shirley and grandson Cameron. Myrna will be fondly remembered by all of the ways she touched and adored the many people of Sooke. She graduated from Edward Milne Secondary School in 1953. She pursued her love for ballet by performing and teaching at the Sooke Community Hall involving many Sooke families. She was crowned Miss All Sooke Day in 1953. Myrna enjoyed lots of hobbies like baking for the Sooke Fall Fair, painting on canvas and Christmas scenes on windows, volunteering at local sporting events and teaching the Sooke Drill and Drum Corp. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball, dance, sing, ride horses, skate and play hockey. Myrna worked at many businesses in Sooke including Gibson's Hardware, Early Bird, Fuzzy Wuzzy Rugs, Butler Brothers, Edmond's Shoes, Sooke Post Office, Village Food Market and finally being the Seniors' Day Greeter at Shoppers Drug Mart. The family would like to thank the staff of the Priory in Langford for the special care and compassion they provided for the past year and a half. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A celebration of Myrna's life will be held a later date. Memorial Donations can be made in Myrna's name to: Sooke Minor Hockey - PO Box 383, Sooke, BC V9Z 1G1; Sooke Minor Fastball - PO Box 127, Sooke, BC V9Z 0E5; Sooke Dance Studio - 7072 Richview Rd, Sooke, BC V9Z 0T3.







