1/1
Myrna Gail Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN, Myrna Gail It is with deepest sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Myrna Gail Sullivan. She passed away with her husband and family by her side on August 10, 2020 at the age of 84. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years Rodney: brothers: Darryl (Chris), Keith (Karen), Dale (Cora). Children: Drena (Mike), Rick (Debbie), Barry (Christina), Noreen (Troy). Grandchildren: Chrissy, Beau, Brandon, Brad, Nerissa, Tory, Kyla, Quiona. Great-grandchildren: Ember, Blake, Gage, Vivian, Charlotte. Predeceased by her sister Shirley and grandson Cameron. Myrna will be fondly remembered by all of the ways she touched and adored the many people of Sooke. She graduated from Edward Milne Secondary School in 1953. She pursued her love for ballet by performing and teaching at the Sooke Community Hall involving many Sooke families. She was crowned Miss All Sooke Day in 1953. Myrna enjoyed lots of hobbies like baking for the Sooke Fall Fair, painting on canvas and Christmas scenes on windows, volunteering at local sporting events and teaching the Sooke Drill and Drum Corp. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball, dance, sing, ride horses, skate and play hockey. Myrna worked at many businesses in Sooke including Gibson's Hardware, Early Bird, Fuzzy Wuzzy Rugs, Butler Brothers, Edmond's Shoes, Sooke Post Office, Village Food Market and finally being the Seniors' Day Greeter at Shoppers Drug Mart. The family would like to thank the staff of the Priory in Langford for the special care and compassion they provided for the past year and a half. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A celebration of Myrna's life will be held a later date. Memorial Donations can be made in Myrna's name to: Sooke Minor Hockey - PO Box 383, Sooke, BC V9Z 1G1; Sooke Minor Fastball - PO Box 127, Sooke, BC V9Z 0E5; Sooke Dance Studio - 7072 Richview Rd, Sooke, BC V9Z 0T3.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved