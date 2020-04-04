Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Harper Jones. View Sign Obituary

HARPER-JONES, Myrtle (nee Bottomley) Died on Sunday, March 29th 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. She was born in Roland, Manitoba on September 30, 1917. She is survived by step-daughter Sandra (Maarten), Tannis Pond, Diane (Terry) Fikowski, Dat (Lin) Lam, Sheila Christie and other friends and relatives. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Elizabeth, her siblings, Thomas, Nora, Dorothy (Karl), and Leonard, her first husband Hap Harper and second husband Arthur T. Jones, Myrtle went to Winnipeg to go to accounting school. She then worked for a furrier in Winnipeg. During the war she worked as an accountant for a munitions factory. Myrtle married Hap Harper and they bought the Betula Lake Resort located 120 km east of Winnipeg. They would spend the summers running the resort and winters in Anaheim, California. After a number of years they semi-retired to West Vancouver where Myrtle started working for her brother-in-law, Karl, who in 1966 started and operated Buy-Low Foods grocery stores. Myrtle supervised the stores and always fostered employee development, especially for women. In the late 1990's she and Hap sponsored three young Vietnamese boat children, they were brothers. Dat the youngest, still refers to her as "mother". They went on to prosper in Canada. In 1995, Myrtle and Hap retired to Sidney B.C. Myrtle became involved with Silver Threads, volunteering to prepare taxes for the elderly. She was also a member of ACW at St. Andrews Anglican church. When Hap passed away, she later married Arthur Truman Jones in 2000. They had 8 happy years together, travelling, boating and volunteering for "Meals-on-wheels" with the Saanich Peninsula Volunteers. When Art passed away, Myrtle moved into Parkwood Place. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, generosity, great sense of humour and love of dogs. We would like to thank Dr. M. Davison, the wonderful staff at Harmony Health Care and Parkwood Place, Julie Graham, VIHA nurses and Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of life service is planned for post Covid-19 at Parkwood Place. Myrtle will be placed in a family gravesite in her home town Roland, Manitoba. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to the SPCA or your favourite charity.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

