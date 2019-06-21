Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nada J. FOSTER. View Sign Obituary

Nada passed away on the morning of April 16, 2019. She grew up in Hot Springs Cove, Vancouver Island with her 7 siblings, and it was here that she met her husband Robert. Until the age of 10, Nada attended school in Victoria, living with her grandparents. It was during this time that she met a community home care Nurse who inspired her future vocation. Nada returned to Victoria to finish high school, she then entered the Royal Jubilee School of Nursing. Upon graduating in 1961 she started her new career, got married and settled in to family life. She worked on and off at RJH while raising her growing family until her retirement in 2002.



In retirement Nada pursued her interest in watercolor painting, learned sign language and was always available if needed to play bridge with friends. She enjoyed going to the mall on Saturday for coffee, and a chat with her friends. Lunches out with family or friends were something that she looked forward to.



Lovingly remembered by her sister Patricia, and brother Hugh.



Nada was predeceased by her husband Bob in March of this year, by grandson Robert in 2013, siblings Bill, Jimmy, Buddy, Art, Diane and half siblings Beverley and Raymond.



Nada and Bob are deeply missed by their children: Rob; Mike (Andrea); John (Mint); Glen (Claudia); Janice; grandchildren: Felicia, Victoria, Ali, Patrick, Jane, Dan, Milo, Gail, Adele, and the greats: Tyler, Locksley, Owen, Robert, Lexie, Miken, and Axel.

Nada passed away on the morning of April 16, 2019. She grew up in Hot Springs Cove, Vancouver Island with her 7 siblings, and it was here that she met her husband Robert. Until the age of 10, Nada attended school in Victoria, living with her grandparents. It was during this time that she met a community home care Nurse who inspired her future vocation. Nada returned to Victoria to finish high school, she then entered the Royal Jubilee School of Nursing. Upon graduating in 1961 she started her new career, got married and settled in to family life. She worked on and off at RJH while raising her growing family until her retirement in 2002.In retirement Nada pursued her interest in watercolor painting, learned sign language and was always available if needed to play bridge with friends. She enjoyed going to the mall on Saturday for coffee, and a chat with her friends. Lunches out with family or friends were something that she looked forward to.Lovingly remembered by her sister Patricia, and brother Hugh.Nada was predeceased by her husband Bob in March of this year, by grandson Robert in 2013, siblings Bill, Jimmy, Buddy, Art, Diane and half siblings Beverley and Raymond.Nada and Bob are deeply missed by their children: Rob; Mike (Andrea); John (Mint); Glen (Claudia); Janice; grandchildren: Felicia, Victoria, Ali, Patrick, Jane, Dan, Milo, Gail, Adele, and the greats: Tyler, Locksley, Owen, Robert, Lexie, Miken, and Axel. Published in The Times Colonist from June 21 to June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close