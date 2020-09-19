1/1
McDONALD, Nadine J. July 27, 1972 - September 3, 2020 Nadine died peacefully in Victoria, B.C. after surviving brain cancer for almost a decade. She is survived by her sister Nicolle Callahan, brother Kevin McDonald, dad Rob Robertson and her cat Levi. Nadine had an unparalleled zest for adventure and a laugh that was thankfully passed down to her niece, Ava. She taught us that all the best things in life are beyond the "do not enter" signs and that it's ok if you colour outside of the lines. Nadine had many accompaniments in life, but if she were here today she would say that's not what matters anyway. Do the thing that scares you, let the small things slide and eat the chocolate cake. A celebration of life will be held on Zoom on September 27 at 2pm. Please email Nicolle.callahan.l@gmail.com for more info. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
